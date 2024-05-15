Are you looking to remove your MTN caller tune and revert to a standard ringtone on your mobile phone? Whether you’re no longer interested in your current caller tune or simply want to switch things up, cancelling your MTN caller tune is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps on how to cancel MTN caller tune and customize your calling experience.

Start by opening the “MTN Music+” app on your mobile device. This app allows you to manage your caller tunes and subscription settings conveniently. If you don’t have the app installed, you can download it from the App Store (for iOS) or Google Play Store (for Android). Once inside the MTN Music+ app, log in to your account using your MTN mobile number and the associated password. If you haven’t created an account yet, you may need to sign up for one to access the caller tune settings. After logging in, navigate to the caller tune settings within the app. This section allows you to view and manage your active caller tunes, subscriptions, and preferences. Find the option to cancel or deactivate your current caller tune. This may be labeled as “Cancel Caller Tune,” “Remove Tune,” or something similar. Tap on this option to initiate the cancellation process. Follow the prompts to confirm that you want to cancel your caller tune. You may need to confirm your decision by entering your account password or providing additional verification. Once you’ve completed the cancellation process, verify that your caller tune has been successfully deactivated. You can do this by making a test call to your mobile number from another device or asking a friend to call you. With your caller tune successfully cancelled, you’re now free to explore new caller tune options or revert to a standard ringtone. Browse through the available tunes in the MTN Music+ app and select one that suits your preferences.

