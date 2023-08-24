If you’ve decided to cancel your Showmax subscription, you can follow these steps:
Website
- Visit the Showmax website and log in to your account.
- Click on your profile icon at the top-right corner of the page.
- Select “My Account” from the drop-down menu.
- Under the “Subscription & Billing” section, you’ll find your current subscription details.
- Click on the “Cancel Subscription” button.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm your cancellation.
Mobile App
- Open the Showmax mobile app on your device.
- Tap on the profile icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Go to “My Account.”
- Under “Subscription & Billing,” you’ll see your subscription details.
- Tap on “Cancel Subscription” and follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation.
Also Read: How To Reboot DStv Decoder
Customer Support
- If you encounter any issues while trying to cancel online, you can contact Showmax’s customer support.
- Visit the Showmax website and look for the “Contact Us” section. There, you’ll find options to reach out to their support team via email, chat, or phone.
- Explain that you want to cancel your subscription, and they will guide you through the process.
Important Things to Note
- Make sure to cancel your subscription before the next billing date to avoid being charged for the next cycle.
- After cancellation, you’ll still have access to Showmax until the end of your current billing period.
- Keep a record of your cancellation confirmation for your reference.
Procedures might change, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the Showmax website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date instructions on how to cancel Showmax subscription.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874