How To Cast From Phone To Laptop: A Step-By-Step Guide

Casting from your phone to your laptop can enhance your viewing experience by allowing you to share content on a larger screen. Whether you’re presenting slides, streaming videos, or simply sharing photos, this process is straightforward with the right tools and steps. This guide will walk you through the methods and tools needed on how to cast from phone to laptop.

Choose Your Method

There are several methods to cast your phone’s screen to your laptop, each depending on your operating system and available tools:

Using Built-in Features : For Windows 10 and later, the built-in Connect app can help you cast from Android phones.

Using Third-Party Apps : Apps like Vysor, ApowerMirror, or LetsView can be used for both Android and iOS devices.

Using Browser Extensions: For Chrome users, extensions like "Vysor" or "AirDroid" can facilitate screen mirroring.

Using Built-in Features (Windows 10 and Later)

For Windows 10 and later, you can use the Connect app to cast from an Android phone:

Ensure your laptop and phone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Open the Connect app on your laptop. You can find it by typing “Connect” in the Windows search bar.

On your Android phone, swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Quick Settings menu.

Tap on Cast or Screen Mirroring . Select your laptop from the list of available devices.

or . Select your laptop from the list of available devices. Your phone’s screen should now be mirrored on your laptop. You can now view your phone’s content on a larger screen.

Using Third-Party Apps

If you’re using a different operating system or prefer a different approach, several third-party apps can help:

Vysor Download and install Vysor on both your phone and laptop. Connect your phone to your laptop using a USB cable. Open Vysor on your laptop, and follow the instructions to start mirroring. Allow USB debugging on your phone if prompted. Your phone screen should now be visible on your laptop.

ApowerMirror Install ApowerMirror on both your laptop and phone. Connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network. Open the app on both devices and follow the on-screen instructions to connect. Your phone screen should be mirrored on your laptop.

LetsView Download and install LetsView on your laptop and phone. Connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network. Open LetsView on both devices and follow the prompts to connect. Select the “Screen Mirroring” option to display your phone screen on your laptop.



Using Browser Extensions

For users of Google Chrome, browser extensions provide a seamless casting experience:

Vysor Extension : Install the Vysor extension from the Chrome Web Store. Follow the setup instructions to connect your phone via USB. Your phone's screen will be mirrored in a new Chrome tab.

AirDroid Extension Install the AirDroid extension from the Chrome Web Store and the AirDroid app on your phone. Create an AirDroid account and log in on both devices. Use the extension to connect and cast your phone's screen to your laptop.



Troubleshooting

If you encounter issues, check the following:

Ensure both devices are on the same network or properly connected.

Verify that your phone and laptop are compatible with the chosen method or app.

Allow necessary permissions for casting or mirroring on both devices.

