Changing your Apple ID password is a fundamental step in ensuring the security of your account. Follow these steps to update your password:

How to Change Apple ID Password on iPhone

Open Settings Tap on the “Settings” app on your home screen. Tap on Your Name At the top of the Settings menu, you’ll find your name. Tap on it. Password & Security Select “Password & Security.” Change Password Tap on “Change Password.” Verify Identity You might need to verify your identity using your device passcode or another authentication method associated with your Apple ID. Enter New Password Enter your current password and then create a new, strong password. Follow Apple’s guidelines for creating a secure password. Save Changes Save the changes. Your Apple ID password is now updated.

How to Change Apple ID Password on Mac

Open Apple Menu Click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of your screen. System Preferences Choose “System Preferences.” Apple ID Click on “Apple ID.” Password & Security Select “Password & Security” from the sidebar. Change Password Click on “Change Password.” Verify Identity Verify your identity using your Apple ID password or other authentication methods. Enter New Password Enter your current password and then create a new, secure password. Update Keychain Your Mac might prompt you to update your keychain. Choose to update it with your new password. Save Changes Save the changes. Your Apple ID password is now updated.

How to change Apple ID password On the Web

Visit Apple ID Website: Go to the Apple ID website. Sign In Sign in with your Apple ID credentials. Security Section In the “Security” section, find and click on “Change Password.” Verify Identity Verify your identity by following the on-screen instructions. Enter New Password Enter your current password and set a new, strong password. Save Changes Save the changes. Your Apple ID password is now updated.

Tips

Use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Avoid common information like names or birthdays.

Regularly update your password for added security.

By changing your Apple ID password regularly, you enhance the security of your account and protect your personal information across all Apple devices and services.