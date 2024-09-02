How To Change Your Facebook Username

Changing your Facebook username can help you better represent your personal brand or make it easier for friends to find you. Whether you’re updating your username for privacy reasons or simply to reflect a new name, the process is straightforward. This guide will walk you through the steps how to change Facebook username quickly and easily.

Log Into Your Facebook Account

To start, ensure you’re logged into your Facebook account:

Open Facebook in your web browser or the mobile app.

Enter your email/phone number and password to access your account.

Access Your Account Settings

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the settings where you can modify your username:

For Desktop : Click the downward arrow in the top-right corner of the screen to open the menu. Select “Settings & Privacy” from the dropdown menu. Click on “Settings” to open the settings page.

: For Mobile App : Tap the three horizontal lines (menu) in the bottom-right corner of the screen (iOS) or top-right corner (Android). Scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy” . Tap “Settings” to access your account settings.

:

Change Your Username

Now, you’ll need to find and update your username:

For Desktop On the settings page, click “Personal Information” in the left sidebar. Click “Edit” next to your current username. Enter your desired username. Facebook will show you if the username is available. Make sure it meets Facebook’s username guidelines. After entering a new username, click “Save Changes” .

For Mobile App Tap “Personal Information” under the “Account” section. Tap “Username” and then “Edit” . Enter your new username. The app will check availability in real-time. Tap “Save” or “Done” to apply the change.



Review Facebook’s Username Guidelines

When changing your username, ensure it complies with Facebook’s guidelines:

Usernames must be between 5 and 50 characters.

They can only include letters, numbers, periods (.), and underscores (_). Spaces and special characters are not allowed.

Your new username must be unique and not used by anyone else on Facebook.

Usernames should not impersonate others or be misleading.

Verify Your New Username

After saving your new username, review your profile to ensure the change has been applied:

Step 1 : Go to your profile page and check the URL in your browser’s address bar. It should reflect your new username (e.g., facebook.com/YourNewUsername).

: Go to your profile page and check the URL in your browser’s address bar. It should reflect your new username (e.g., facebook.com/YourNewUsername). Step 2: Verify that your new username appears correctly on your profile and is visible to others.

Troubleshooting Common Issues

If you encounter issues while changing your username:

If the username is already taken, try a variation or a different combination of characters.

Ensure your new username adheres to Facebook’s guidelines and does not contain restricted terms.

Remember that Facebook allows you to change your username only once every 60 days.

Also Read: How To Build A House In Minecraft