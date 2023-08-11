Staying on top of your finances is essential, and First Bank makes it easy for you to check your account balance whenever you need to.

Whether you prefer the convenience of mobile banking, the familiarity of an ATM, or the accessibility of internet banking, this step-by-step guide will show you how to check your First Bank account balance seamlessly.

Methods to Check Account Balance

First Bank provides various ways to check your account balance:

Also Read: How To Transfer Money From First Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

Mobile Banking App: The FirstMobile app allows you to access your account balance on your smartphone.

ATM: You can use any First Bank ATM to check your account balance.

Internet Banking: Access your account through First Bank’s online banking platform.

USSD Code: Dial a USSD code from your mobile phone to check your balance.

SMS Banking: Send an SMS to receive your account balance on your mobile phone.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Account Balance

Using Mobile Banking App

Download and install the FirstMobile app from your device’s app store.

Log in to the app using your credentials.

Find the “Account Balance” or “My Accounts” section.

Your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

Using ATM

Visit any First Bank ATM.

Insert your ATM card and enter your PIN.

Select the “Balance Inquiry” or “Check Balance” option.

Your account balance will be shown on the ATM screen.

Using Internet Banking

Visit First Bank’s official website and log in to your internet banking account.

Navigate to the “Accounts” or “My Accounts” section.

Your account balance will be visible on the dashboard.

Using USSD Code

Dial the First Bank USSD code *894# on your mobile phone.

Follow the prompts and select the option for “Balance Inquiry.”

Your account balance will be sent to you via SMS.

Using SMS Banking

Send an SMS with the keyword “BAL” to a specific First Bank SMS banking number (e.g., 30012).

You will receive an SMS containing your account balance.

Tips

Keep your ATM card and PIN secure if you’re using an ATM.

Ensure your mobile banking app is updated for accurate results.

Double-check the USSD code before dialing to avoid errors.

Some methods, like the mobile app and SMS banking, require an internet connection.

Be cautious when checking your account balance in public places.

First Bank empowers you with multiple options to check your account balance effortlessly. Choose the method that suits your preferences and enjoy the convenience of keeping track of your finances on the go.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...