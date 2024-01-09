How To Check Airpod Battery: A Simple Guide

Monitoring the battery life of your AirPods is essential for ensuring uninterrupted use. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check the battery level of your AirPods on various devices, including your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

How to Check AirPod Battery on iPhone or iPad

First, pop open the lid of your AirPods case. Ensure that your AirPods are inside the case.

Second, bring the open case near your connected iPhone or iPad. The device should recognize the AirPods and display a popup on the screen.

Third, a popup will appear on your device’s screen, showing the battery status of both the AirPods and the charging case.

The battery levels of the left and right AirPods, as well as the case, will be displayed individually.

How to Check AirPod Battery on Apple Watch

While wearing your Apple Watch, swipe up to open the Control Center.

Locate the battery percentage icon in the Control Center.

Tap on the battery percentage icon to open the Battery Glance screen.

Scroll down to view the battery status of connected devices, including your AirPods.

Checking AirPod Battery on Mac

Ensure that your AirPods are connected to your Mac.

Click on the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar at the top-right corner of your Mac screen.

In the Bluetooth menu, hover over your AirPods in the device list. The battery levels of the left and right AirPods, along with the case, will be displayed.

How to Check AirPod Battery Using Siri

Activate Siri on your iPhone, iPad, or other Siri-enabled device connected to your AirPods.

Ask Siri, “What’s the battery level of my AirPods?”

Siri will respond with the current battery levels of your AirPods.

Checking AirPod Battery Using Widgets

On your iPhone or iPad, you can add the Batteries widget to the Today View.

Swipe right on your home screen or lock screen to access the Today View.

Scroll to the bottom, tap “Edit,” and add the Batteries widget.

Open the Today View, and the Batteries widget will display the battery status of your connected devices, including AirPods.

Regularly checking the battery status of your AirPods ensures that you’re aware of their remaining power and can plan charging accordingly, avoiding unexpected interruptions during use.

Also Read: How To Exit Incognito Mode: A Quick Guide