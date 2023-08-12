How To Check Airtime Balance On Airtel: A Comprehensive Guide

Keeping track of your airtime balance is essential to ensure you have sufficient credit for your calls and data usage. If you’re an Airtel subscriber and want to know how to check your airtime balance, you’re in the right place.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through various methods to easily check your Airtel airtime balance.

Using USSD Code

The easiest and most common method to check your Airtel airtime balance is by using a USSD code. Follow these simple steps:

On your phone’s dial pad, dial *123# and press the “Call” or “Send” button.

Wait for a moment, and a pop-up menu will appear on your screen.

Select the option that corresponds to “Check Balance” or “Account Balance.”

A notification will be displayed on your screen, showing your remaining airtime balance.

Using Airtel Self-Care Service

Airtel provides a convenient online self-care portal where you can manage your account and check your airtime balance. Here’s how:

Open your web browser and visit the Airtel Self-Care portal at https://selfcare.ng.airtel.com/.

If you’re a first-time user, you might need to register or create an account. Follow the instructions provided on the website.

Log in to your account using your registered phone number and password.

Once logged in, you’ll find your airtime balance displayed on the main dashboard.

Using MyAirtel App

Airtel also offers a dedicated mobile app called “MyAirtel App,” which allows you to manage your account, check your balance, and perform various other tasks. Here’s how to use the app to check your airtime balance:

Download and install the MyAirtel App from your device’s app store (Google Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS).

Open the app and log in using your Airtel phone number and the OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your device.

Once logged in, you’ll find your airtime balance displayed prominently on the app’s home screen.

Using SMS

Although less common, you can also check your Airtel airtime balance through SMS. Follow these steps:

Open your messaging app and create a new message.

Type “BAL” (without quotes) in the message body.

Send the message to the shortcode 123.

Shortly after sending the message, you’ll receive an SMS from Airtel containing your airtime balance.

Contacting Airtel Customer Care

If none of the above methods work or if you’re facing issues, you can always contact Airtel’s customer care for assistance. Dial 111 on your Airtel line and follow the prompts to speak with a customer care representative who can provide your airtime balance information.

Tips

Ensure you have a sufficient balance to make the USSD or SMS request.

Double-check the USSD code or SMS format to avoid errors.

Keep your login credentials secure when using the Airtel Self-Care portal or MyAirtel App.

By following these simple steps, you can easily check your Airtel airtime balance and stay informed about your credit usage. Whether you prefer using USSD codes, online platforms, or mobile apps, Airtel offers multiple options to help you conveniently monitor your airtime balance.

