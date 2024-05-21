Keeping track of your Apple gift card balance ensures that you can make purchases with ease and avoid any unexpected surprises at checkout. Whether you’ve received an Apple gift card as a present or purchased one for yourself, knowing how to check your balance is essential for managing your digital wallet. In this guide, we’ll outline the straightforward steps on how to check Apple gift card balance quickly and conveniently.

To check your Apple gift card balance, you can use either the App Store or iTunes Store app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. Follow these steps: Open the “App Store” or “iTunes Store” app on your device. If you don’t have these apps installed, you can download them from the App Store.

Ensure that you are signed in to your Apple ID account. If not, sign in using your Apple ID credentials. Once you’re logged in to the App Store or iTunes Store, navigate to your account settings to view your gift card balance. Here’s how: Tap on your profile icon or picture located in the top right corner of the screen. This will take you to your account settings. In your account settings, you’ll see various options related to your Apple ID and payment methods. Look for the option to view your account balance or payment information. Tap on it to access your gift card balance. Once you’ve accessed your payment information, you’ll be able to see your Apple gift card balance displayed prominently. The balance will be shown in your device’s local currency, making it easy to understand how much credit you have available to spend. Use the Apple Website: If you prefer to check your gift card balance using a web browser on your computer or mobile device, you can do so by visiting the Apple website. Follow these steps: Open your web browser and navigate to the Apple website (apple.com).

Sign in to your Apple ID account using your credentials.

Once logged in, navigate to the “Account” section of the website.

Look for the option to view your account balance or payment information. Click on it to see your gift card balance displayed. After checking your Apple gift card balance, make a note of the amount remaining on your card to ensure that you’re aware of how much credit you have available for future purchases. You can also set up notifications or reminders to alert you when your balance is running low.

