How To Check Balance On Standard Bank: Step-By-Step Guide

Checking your account balance on Standard Bank is a straightforward process.

Follow these steps to know your account balance:

Step 1: Access the Standard Bank App

Download the App: If you haven’t already, download the official Standard Bank mobile banking app from your device’s app store.

Login: Open the app and log in using your username and password. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to register first.

Step 2: Navigate to Account Information

Home Screen: After logging in, you’ll usually be directed to the home screen of the app.

Accounts: Look for the “Accounts” or “Balances” tab. This is typically located on the main menu.

Step 3: Check Your Balance

Select Account: If you have multiple accounts with Standard Bank, choose the account for which you want to check the balance.

View Balance: Once you’ve selected the account, your current balance will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Other Options

Text Banking: Some banks offer text banking services. You can send a specific text message to a designated number to receive your account balance via SMS.

Internet Banking: If you prefer using a computer, you can log in to Standard Bank’s internet banking portal to check your account balance.

Step 5: ATM

Visit ATM: You can also check your account balance at a Standard Bank ATM. Insert your card and follow the prompts. Choose the option to check your account balance.

Step 6: Call Customer Service

Customer Service: If you prefer, you can call Standard Bank’s customer service line and inquire about your account balance. Be prepared to provide your account details for verification.

Tips and Reminders

Always keep your login credentials and personal information secure.

Update your password regularly and avoid using easily guessable passwords.

Ensure you’re using the official Standard Bank app or website to avoid scams.

If you have difficulty checking your balance, consider visiting a local branch or contacting customer service for assistance.

Remember that these steps are general guidelines, and the exact process may vary slightly based on updates to the Standard Bank app or their services. If you encounter any issues or have questions, it’s recommended to reach out to Standard Bank’s customer service for assistance.

