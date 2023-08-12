How to Check Balance on Zenith Bank: A Step-by-Step Guide

Keeping track of your account balance is crucial for managing your finances effectively. If you’re a Zenith Bank customer, checking your account balance is easy and convenient.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the various methods you can use to check your account balance on Zenith Bank.

Using Zenith Bank USSD Code

One of the simplest ways to check your Zenith Bank account balance is by using the USSD code provided by the bank. Follow these steps:

On your mobile phone, dial 96600# and press the “Call” or “Send” button.

A pop-up menu will appear on your screen, showing various options.

Select the option that corresponds to “Check Balance” or “Account Balance.”

Enter your Zenith Bank USSD PIN when prompted.

Shortly after, you’ll receive an SMS displaying your account balance.

Using Zenith Bank Mobile App

The Zenith Bank mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to manage your account, including checking your balance. Here’s how to do it:

Download and install the Zenith Bank mobile app from your device’s app store (Google Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS).

Open the app and log in using your mobile banking credentials (user ID and password or biometric authentication).

Once logged in, the app’s home screen will display your account balance prominently.

Using Zenith Bank Internet Banking

If you prefer accessing your account via internet banking, you can check your balance using Zenith Bank’s online platform. Here’s how:

Visit the official Zenith Bank website (https://www.zenithbank.com/) on your web browser.

Click on the “Internet Banking” option to log in to your account.

Enter your login credentials (user ID and password) and follow the prompts to access your account.

Your account balance will be displayed on the main dashboard.

Using SMS

You can also check your Zenith Bank account balance through SMS. Follow these steps:

Open your messaging app and create a new message.

Type “BAL (space) Your Account Number” in the message body. For example, “BAL 1234567890.”

Send the message to the shortcode 09060000345.

You’ll receive an SMS shortly after, displaying your account balance.

Visiting a Zenith Bank Branch

If you prefer a more traditional approach, you can visit a Zenith Bank branch and request to check your account balance from the bank’s customer service representatives.

Tips

Ensure you have sufficient network connectivity or data to perform USSD, app, or internet banking transactions.

Keep your login credentials secure and do not share them with anyone.

Verify the accuracy of the USSD code, SMS format, or website URL before using any method.

By using these convenient methods, you can easily check your Zenith Bank account balance anytime and anywhere. Whether you prefer using USSD codes, mobile apps, internet banking, or SMS, Zenith Bank provides multiple options to help you stay informed about your financial status.

