How to Check BVN Online: A Step-by-Step Guide

It’s not uncommon for people to forget their Bank Verification Number (BVN), as it is often used only during specific situations like filling out government forms or signing up for secure savings and investment platforms.

However, checking your BVN online can be a quick and convenient way to retrieve this important piece of information.

In this article, we will explore how the BVN works and walk you through each method on how to check your BVN online.

What is BVN?

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) is a unique biometrics-backed 11-digit identification system for customers of financial institutions in Nigeria.

It was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) in 2014 to centralize Nigeria’s Bank Verification System.

The BVN serves as a secure way for all financial institutions to verify user identities, making banking processes more efficient and preventing fraud and financial crimes.

How to Enroll for Your BVN

To sign up for a BVN, visit any bank in Nigeria and follow these steps

Request a BVN Enrolment form from the Customer Service section of the bank.

Fill the form and complete the required biometric process, including fingerprint and facial capture.

Collect the enrollment acknowledgment slip containing a transaction ID.

Wait for 24 hours to receive a confirmation SMS.

Dial 5650# to view your BVN using the phone number linked to your BVN. A service fee of ₦20 is applicable for each check.

How to Check BVN Online

If you prefer to check your BVN online, here are three methods you can use:

NIBSS Website

Go to the NIBSS website on your mobile phone or computer.

Provide your name, date of birth, and the phone number linked to your BVN.

Click the “Submit” button and select a preferred payment option to pay the ₦20 verification fee.

If your details are correct and your BVN is valid, your 11-digit BVN will be displayed on the screen.

Internet Banking

Log in to your Internet banking website using your credentials.

Check the menu for the “Account Settings” or “Account Details” option.

Provide the necessary information to view your BVN.

Mobile Banking App

Sign in to your mobile banking app.

Click on the “Account Details” option and select “Identification” or “BVN Settings.”

Provide the required information to check your BVN.

If you’re unable to use any of these online methods or forget some of the required details, you can ask your bank for your BVN. Simply visit a physical branch or speak to a customer service representative, and they will guide you through the process.

How to check BVN online is a convenient way to access this important identification number. Whether you use the 5650# shortcode, the NIBSS website, Internet banking, or a mobile banking app, having quick access to your BVN can help simplify banking processes and safeguard your financial transactions.

