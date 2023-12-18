How to Check Form One Placement Results

2023 KCPE candidates can now check the secondary schools they are set to join in January 2024.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, while presiding over the 2024 Form One placement at Lenana School, said the placements were mostly based on the candidates’ choices.

“Some students were placed in schools of equivalent standing outside their counties. This includes those from counties with inadequate capacity,” Machogu said.a

Candidates will be placed in secondary schools within their counties, or outside.

The CS said the government is committed to a full transition. He also noted that fees for day and boarding schools will remain unchanged.

“Gov’t upholds its commitment to providing free day secondary education which includes allocation for tuition and operation expenses. The fees charged in secondary schools will remain unchanged in 2024. Schools will continue to receive funds based on accurate enrolment data,” he added.

Candidates can check their placement results through the Ministry of Education website.

On the Ministry’s website, they will search Form One placements. This will direct them to the Form One selection page, where they can access the placement results.

The results can also be accessed directly through the Kenya Education Management Information System (KEMIS).

In addition, candidates can download forms containing Form One joining instructions from http://kemis.education.go.ke/