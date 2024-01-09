How To Check Internet Speed: A Comprehensive Guide

Checking your internet speed is crucial to ensure you’re getting the performance you expect from your internet service provider. Whether you’re troubleshooting slow connections or just curious about your network speed, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check internet speed.

How to Check Internet Speed Using Online Speed Test Tools

Various websites offer free and reliable internet speed tests. Popular choices include Speedtest by Ookla, Fast.com, and Google’s Speed Test. Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the chosen speed test website. On most speed test websites, a “Begin Test” or similar button will be prominently displayed. Click on it to start the test. The speed test will measure your download speed, upload speed, and sometimes ping. Allow the test to run its course, usually taking just a minute. Once the test is complete, the website will display your results. Focus on metrics such as download speed (measured in Mbps), upload speed, and ping time.

Download Speed: This represents how quickly data is transferred from the internet to your device. Higher download speeds are preferable for activities like streaming and downloading files. Upload Speed: This indicates the speed at which data is sent from your device to the internet. It’s crucial for tasks like uploading files and video conferencing. Ping (Latency): Ping measures the time it takes for data to travel from your device to the server and back. Lower ping times are better, especially for online gaming and video calls.



How to Check Internet Speed Using Command Prompt

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog, type cmd, and press Enter to open Command Prompt. Type the following command and press Enter.

How to Check Internet Speed Using Terminal

On Mac, you can find Terminal in Applications > Utilities. On Linux, use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + T or find it in your applications. Type the following command and press Enter.

