How to Check Your MTN Phone Number: A Step-by-Step Guide

It’s common to forget your own phone number, especially if you use multiple SIM cards or recently switched to a new network.

However, knowing your MTN phone number is essential for making calls and receiving messages.

Fortunately, MTN provides various methods to check your own phone number quickly and easily. In this article, we will walk you through the different ways to check your MTN phone number.

How to Check MTN Phone Number via USSD Code

Using the MTN USSD code is one of the fastest and most convenient ways to find out your phone number. Follow these steps

Dial *123# on your MTN mobile phone.

A menu will appear on your screen with several options.

Select “My Account” or “Account Information” from the menu.

Choose “My Number” or “Check Phone Number” from the next set of options.

Your MTN phone number will be displayed on the screen.

2. via Call

If you prefer to hear your phone number verbally, you can use this method:

Dial a friend or family member‘s phone number you trust and have them read your phone number back to you.

Alternatively, you can use a landline or another phone to call your MTN number and check the caller ID display to see your number.

How to Check MTN Phone Number via SMS

You can also check your MTN phone number through SMS. Follow these steps

Compose a new SMS from your MTN mobile phone.

Type any message or keyword (e.g., “CHECK” or “NUMBER”) in the message field.

Send the SMS to any phone number you have access to, such as your friend’s phone.

When your friend receives the message, your MTN phone number will be displayed as the sender.

How to Check MTN Phone Number via MTN Mobile App

If you have the MTN mobile app installed on your smartphone, you can use it to find your phone number.

Follow these steps

Open the MTN mobile app on your smartphone.

Log in using your MTN account credentials.

Once logged in, navigate to the “My Account” or “My Profile” section.

Your MTN phone number will be displayed in the app.

How to Check MTN Phone Number via Customer Service

If the above methods are not feasible, you can contact MTN customer service for assistance. Follow these steps:

Dial 180 from any MTN line to reach MTN customer service.

Speak to a customer service representative and provide them with your details for verification.

The customer service representative will then provide your MTN phone number.

Knowing your MTN phone number is essential for staying connected and managing your communications effectively.

With the various methods provided by MTN, you can quickly find your phone number through USSD codes, SMS, the MTN mobile app, or by contacting customer service.

Choose the method that is most convenient for you and never be in the dark about your phone number again.

