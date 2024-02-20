How To Check Your WASSCE Results: Step-By-Step Guide

If you’ve recently taken the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and are eager to check your results, you can do so using simple methods provided by examination authorities. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to check WASSCE results.

How to Check WASSCE Results Online

Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official website of the examination council responsible for conducting the WASSCE in your country. This is typically the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) website. Once on the website, look for the section dedicated to checking examination results. It may be labeled as “Results,” “Result Checker,” or something similar. Choose the examination type as “WASSCE” or “Senior School Certificate Examination.” Enter the required details such as your examination year, examination type (e.g., May/June or Nov/Dec), and your examination center number and seat number. You may also need to provide your candidate index number. Double-check the information you’ve entered to ensure accuracy. After verifying the information, click on the “Submit” or “Check Results” button to proceed. Your WASSCE results will be displayed on the screen. : Once your results are displayed, you can print a copy for your records or save the digital copy for future reference.

How to Check WASSCE Results on Phone

Use the mobile phone number you registered with during the examination registration process. Create a new text message on your mobile phone. In the message body, type the designated result checker code provided by the examination council. This code is usually a combination of letters and numbers. After the result checker code, type your examination information such as your examination year and candidate index number. Send the composed text message to the official result checker number provided by the examination council. After sending the message, you will receive an automated response confirming the receipt of your request. Shortly after, you will receive another message containing your WASSCE results. Save the received message containing your results or print it out for your records.

School Notice Board

If online or mobile result checking options are unavailable, visit your school’s examination office or notice board. Look for a notice board or designated area where examination results are usually displayed. Find the section or list containing WASSCE results. Results are often arranged by candidate index number or alphabetical order. Locate your name or index number and verify the displayed results. Note down or memorize your grades for each subject. Some schools may provide printed result slips for candidates. If available, collect your result slip from the examination office or designated personnel.

