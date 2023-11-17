How to cheilitis Fast

Dealing with cracked lip corners, also known as angular cheilitis, can be uncomfortable. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to heal cracked lip corners fast.

Apply Lip Balm Regularly use a hypoallergenic lip balm containing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, or coconut oil to keep your lips moisturized.

Stay Hydrated Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain overall skin hydration, including your lips.



Avoid Licking Lips

Break the Habit Licking lips can worsen the condition. Break the habit, as saliva evaporates quickly, leaving the lips drier.



Protect Lips from Harsh Weather

Use a Scarf or Balaclava During cold or windy weather, cover your mouth with a scarf or balaclava to protect your lips.



Apply Honey

Natural Healing Properties Apply a small amount of raw honey to the corners of your lips. Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can help speed up the healing process.



Aloe Vera Gel

Soothing Effect Apply aloe vera gel to the cracked corners. Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties.



Topical Antifungal Cream

Consult a Doctor If the cracking is due to a fungal infection, consult a doctor. They may recommend an antifungal cream to alleviate the issue.



Vitamin E Oil

Promote Healing Gently apply vitamin E oil to the affected areas. Vitamin E aids in skin repair and regeneration.



Avoid Citrus and Spicy Foods

Irritant-Free Diet Refrain from consuming citrus fruits and spicy foods, as they can further irritate the cracked corners.



Humidifier Use

Moisturize Indoor Air Use a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the air, preventing further drying of the lips.



Over-the-Counter Lip Creams

Consult a Pharmacist Ask a pharmacist for recommendations on over-the-counter lip creams designed to heal cracked lips.



Avoid Irritating Products

Gentle Oral Care Use a gentle toothpaste and avoid products that may contain potential irritants.



Ointments with Hydrocortisone

Consult a Doctor In severe cases, a doctor may recommend an over-the-counter ointment containing hydrocortisone for its anti-inflammatory properties.



Keep the Area Clean

Gentle Cleansing Clean the affected area gently with a mild, fragrance-free soap. Avoid harsh chemicals.



Monitor for Signs of Infection

Seek Medical Attention If the condition persists or shows signs of infection (increased redness, swelling, or discharge), consult a healthcare professional promptly.



Protect Lips from Sun Exposure

Use Sunscreen Apply a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from sun exposure, which can exacerbate dryness.



B-complex Vitamins

Consider Supplements Ensure you are getting adequate B-complex vitamins, as deficiencies can contribute to cracked lips.



Avoid Smoking

Quit Smoking If you smoke, consider quitting, as smoking can contribute to dry and cracked lips.



Remember, if your cracked lip corners persist or worsen despite home remedies, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and treatment options.

