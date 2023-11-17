fbpx
    How to cheilitis Fast

    How to Heal Cracked Lip Corners Fast

    Dealing with cracked lip corners, also known as angular cheilitis, can be uncomfortable. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to heal cracked lip corners fast.

    1. Keep Lips Hydrated

    • Apply Lip Balm
      • Regularly use a hypoallergenic lip balm containing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, or coconut oil to keep your lips moisturized.
    • Stay Hydrated
      • Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain overall skin hydration, including your lips.

    1. Avoid Licking Lips

    • Break the Habit
      • Licking lips can worsen the condition. Break the habit, as saliva evaporates quickly, leaving the lips drier.

    1. Protect Lips from Harsh Weather

    • Use a Scarf or Balaclava
      • During cold or windy weather, cover your mouth with a scarf or balaclava to protect your lips.

    1. Apply Honey

    • Natural Healing Properties
      • Apply a small amount of raw honey to the corners of your lips. Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can help speed up the healing process.

    1. Aloe Vera Gel

    • Soothing Effect
      • Apply aloe vera gel to the cracked corners. Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties.

    1. Topical Antifungal Cream

    • Consult a Doctor
      • If the cracking is due to a fungal infection, consult a doctor. They may recommend an antifungal cream to alleviate the issue.

    1. Vitamin E Oil

    • Promote Healing
      • Gently apply vitamin E oil to the affected areas. Vitamin E aids in skin repair and regeneration.

    1. Avoid Citrus and Spicy Foods

    • Irritant-Free Diet
      • Refrain from consuming citrus fruits and spicy foods, as they can further irritate the cracked corners.

    1. Humidifier Use

    • Moisturize Indoor Air
      • Use a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the air, preventing further drying of the lips.

    1. Over-the-Counter Lip Creams

    • Consult a Pharmacist
      • Ask a pharmacist for recommendations on over-the-counter lip creams designed to heal cracked lips.

    1. Avoid Irritating Products

    • Gentle Oral Care
      • Use a gentle toothpaste and avoid products that may contain potential irritants.

    1. Ointments with Hydrocortisone

    • Consult a Doctor
      • In severe cases, a doctor may recommend an over-the-counter ointment containing hydrocortisone for its anti-inflammatory properties.

    1. Keep the Area Clean

    • Gentle Cleansing
      • Clean the affected area gently with a mild, fragrance-free soap. Avoid harsh chemicals.

    1. Monitor for Signs of Infection

    • Seek Medical Attention
      • If the condition persists or shows signs of infection (increased redness, swelling, or discharge), consult a healthcare professional promptly.

    1. Protect Lips from Sun Exposure

    • Use Sunscreen
      • Apply a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from sun exposure, which can exacerbate dryness.

    1. B-complex Vitamins

    • Consider Supplements
      • Ensure you are getting adequate B-complex vitamins, as deficiencies can contribute to cracked lips.

    1. Avoid Smoking

    • Quit Smoking
      • If you smoke, consider quitting, as smoking can contribute to dry and cracked lips.

    Remember, if your cracked lip corners persist or worsen despite home remedies, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and treatment options.

    How to Regulate Children’s Screen Time

