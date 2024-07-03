fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Cite A Dictionary Using Harvard Referencing Style

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Cite A Dictionary Using Harvard Referencing Style

    When citing a dictionary using the Harvard referencing style, it’s essential to provide accurate information to direct readers to the exact source you consulted. Follow these steps on how to cite a dictionary using Harvard referencing style.

    1. Identify the Elements

    First, gather the necessary information for your citation:

    • Author(s) or editor(s) of the dictionary (if applicable)
    • Year of publication
    • Title of the dictionary (italicized or underlined)
    • Edition (if specified)
    • Publisher
    • Page number (if citing a specific entry)
    1. Format for In-Text Citation

    In the body of your text, cite the dictionary entry by placing the author/editor’s surname, year of publication, and page number (if applicable) in parentheses. For example:

    • (Smith, 2005)
    • (Johnson, 2010, p. 45)

    If the dictionary entry has no author or editor, use the title of the dictionary instead:

    • (“Oxford English Dictionary,” 2019)
    • (“Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary,” 2020, p. 123)
    1. Construct the Reference List Entry

    In the reference list (or bibliography), format the citation as follows:

    • Book with author: Author(s) Last Name, First Initial(s) Year of Publication, Title of Dictionary, Edition (if applicable), Publisher.

    Example: Smith, J. 2005, The Dictionary of Linguistics, 2nd edn, Oxford University Press.

    • Book with editor: Editor(s) Last Name, First Initial(s) (ed.) Year of Publication, Title of Dictionary, Edition (if applicable), Publisher.

    Example: Johnson, L. (ed.) 2010, Cambridge Dictionary of English Language, 3rd edn, Cambridge University Press.

    • Book with no author or editor: Title of Dictionary Year of Publication, Publisher.

    Example: Oxford English Dictionary 2019, Oxford University Press.

    • Specific entry in a dictionary: Author(s) or Editor(s) Last Name, First Initial(s) Year, ‘Title of Entry’, in Title of Dictionary, Edition (if applicable), Publisher, Page Number.

    Example: Brown, P. 2018, ‘Syntax’, in Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, 11th edn, Merriam-Webster, p. 567.

    Ensure that all details, including punctuation and capitalization, are correct. Double-check page numbers and other specific details if citing a particular entry. Consistency in formatting is crucial for clarity and academic integrity.

    Also Read: How To Activate Showmax On DStv Premium

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Change Your Apple Account On iPhone

    How To Cite A Dictionary Using Harvard Referencing Style

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X