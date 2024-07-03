When citing a dictionary using the Harvard referencing style, it’s essential to provide accurate information to direct readers to the exact source you consulted. Follow these steps on how to cite a dictionary using Harvard referencing style.

Identify the Elements

First, gather the necessary information for your citation:

Author(s) or editor(s) of the dictionary (if applicable)

Year of publication

Title of the dictionary (italicized or underlined)

Edition (if specified)

Publisher

Page number (if citing a specific entry)

Format for In-Text Citation

In the body of your text, cite the dictionary entry by placing the author/editor’s surname, year of publication, and page number (if applicable) in parentheses. For example:

(Smith, 2005)

(Johnson, 2010, p. 45)

If the dictionary entry has no author or editor, use the title of the dictionary instead:

(“Oxford English Dictionary,” 2019)

(“Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary,” 2020, p. 123)

Construct the Reference List Entry

In the reference list (or bibliography), format the citation as follows:

Book with author: Author(s) Last Name, First Initial(s) Year of Publication, Title of Dictionary, Edition (if applicable), Publisher.

Example: Smith, J. 2005, The Dictionary of Linguistics, 2nd edn, Oxford University Press.

Book with editor: Editor(s) Last Name, First Initial(s) (ed.) Year of Publication, Title of Dictionary, Edition (if applicable), Publisher.

Example: Johnson, L. (ed.) 2010, Cambridge Dictionary of English Language, 3rd edn, Cambridge University Press.

Book with no author or editor: Title of Dictionary Year of Publication, Publisher.

Example: Oxford English Dictionary 2019, Oxford University Press.

Specific entry in a dictionary: Author(s) or Editor(s) Last Name, First Initial(s) Year, ‘Title of Entry’, in Title of Dictionary, Edition (if applicable), Publisher, Page Number.

Example: Brown, P. 2018, ‘Syntax’, in Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, 11th edn, Merriam-Webster, p. 567.

Ensure that all details, including punctuation and capitalization, are correct. Double-check page numbers and other specific details if citing a particular entry. Consistency in formatting is crucial for clarity and academic integrity.

