Connecting to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) WiFi network on your iPhone allows you to access the internet and university resources conveniently. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps how to connect KNUST WiFi on iPhone.

Enable Wi-Fi on Your iPhone Unlock your iPhone and navigate to the Home screen.

Open the Settings app by tapping on the gear icon. Access Wi-Fi Settings In the Settings menu, tap on “Wi-Fi” to access the Wi-Fi settings. Select KNUST WiFi Network Under the list of available networks, locate the “KNUST” WiFi network.

Tap on the KNUST network to initiate the connection process. Enter KNUST WiFi Credentials If prompted, enter your KNUST username and password to authenticate and connect to the network.

Make sure to enter the correct credentials provided by the university’s IT department. Accept Certificate In some cases, you may be prompted to accept a security certificate to authenticate the KNUST WiFi network.

Review the certificate details and tap on “Accept” or “Trust” to proceed with the connection. Verify Connection Once you’ve entered the credentials and accepted the certificate, your iPhone will attempt to connect to the KNUST WiFi network.

Look for the Wi-Fi icon in the status bar at the top of your iPhone screen, indicating a successful connection. Troubleshooting Tips If you encounter any issues connecting to the KNUST WiFi network, try the following troubleshooting steps: Ensure that you’re entering the correct KNUST username and password. Check for any network connectivity issues or maintenance announcements from the university’s IT department. Restart your iPhone and try reconnecting to the WiFi network. Move closer to the WiFi access point to improve signal strength, especially if you’re experiencing weak or intermittent connectivity.

Contact IT Support If you’re unable to connect to the KNUST WiFi network despite troubleshooting, reach out to the university’s IT support team for assistance.

They can provide further guidance and troubleshoot any network-related issues you may be experiencing.

