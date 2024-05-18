Afang soup stands as a quintessential dish in Nigerian cuisine, cherished for its rich flavors, vibrant colors, and cultural significance. Originating from the Efik and Ibibio tribes of Nigeria’s southern region, this nutritious delicacy has gained popularity across the country and beyond. With its unique blend of vegetables, protein, and aromatic spices, cooking Afang soup is an art form that delights both the palate and the senses. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the traditional method of how to cook afang soup, ensuring that you capture the essence of this beloved West African dish in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

500g of thinly sliced meat (beef, goat meat, or chicken)

200g of dried fish or stockfish, soaked and deboned

200g of periwinkle (optional)

2 cups of shredded Afang leaves (substitute with spinach if unavailable)

2 cups of shredded water leaves (substitute with pumpkin leaves if unavailable)

2 large onions, finely chopped

3-4 tablespoons of palm oil

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

2-3 tablespoons of ground pepper or chili flakes

Salt to taste

Seasoning cubes or powder (optional)

Prepare Your Ingredients

Rinse the meat thoroughly and place it in a pot. Add chopped onions, seasoning cubes or powder, and salt to taste. Cover with water and cook until tender.

While the meat is cooking, prepare the Afang leaves and water leaves by washing them thoroughly and shredding them into thin strips. Set aside.

If using dried fish or stockfish, soak them in warm water for about 30 minutes to soften. Debone the fish and set aside.

Once the meat is tender, add the dried fish or stockfish to the pot, along with the periwinkle if using. Allow to cook for an additional 10-15 minutes.

Cook the Soup

Heat the palm oil in a separate pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until translucent.

Add the ground crayfish and pepper or chili flakes to the pot, stirring continuously for about a minute to release their flavors.

Gradually add the shredded Afang leaves to the pot, stirring to combine with the palm oil and spices.

Once the Afang leaves have wilted and reduced in volume, add the shredded water leaves to the pot. Stir well to incorporate all the ingredients.

Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for about 10-15 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if necessary, adding more salt or pepper to suit your preferences.

Once the Afang soup is ready, remove it from the heat and serve hot with your choice of accompaniment, such as boiled rice, fufu, or pounded yam.

Garnish the soup with additional periwinkle or chopped fresh vegetables for added flavor and visual appeal.

Serve alongside chilled water or your favorite Nigerian beverage for a truly authentic dining experience.

