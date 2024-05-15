Beans stew is a hearty and nutritious dish enjoyed in many cultures around the world. Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, it’s a satisfying meal that can be served on its own or as a delicious accompaniment to rice, bread, or other staples. Follow this step-by-step guide to learn how to cook beans stew and impress your family and friends with a flavorful homemade dish.

Ingredients:

2 cups of dried beans (such as black beans, kidney beans, or pinto beans)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tomatoes, diced

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of chili powder (adjust according to your preference for spiciness)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish (optional)

Start by rinsing the dried beans under cold water to remove any dirt or debris. Then, soak the beans in water overnight or for at least 6 hours to soften them and reduce cooking time. Drain and rinse the soaked beans before cooking. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté until they become soft and translucent. Then, add the diced tomatoes and bell pepper, and cook for another 5 minutes until they start to soften. Stir in the tomato paste, paprika, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper, coating the vegetables evenly with the spices. Cook for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Add the soaked beans to the pot, along with the vegetable or chicken broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently. Cover the pot and cook for about 1 to 1.5 hours, or until the beans are tender and fully cooked. Stir occasionally and add more broth if needed to maintain the desired consistency. Taste the beans stew and adjust the seasoning according to your preference. Add more salt, pepper, or spices if necessary to enhance the flavor.

Once the beans are tender and the stew has reached your desired consistency, remove the pot from the heat. Serve the beans stew hot, garnished with fresh cilantro or parsley if desired. Enjoy it on its own or paired with rice, bread, or your favorite side dishes.

