Bitter Leaf Soup, known as “Ofe Onugbu” in Igbo, is a classic Nigerian dish celebrated for its distinctive bitter taste and nutritional value.

This traditional soup is a beloved delicacy in various Nigerian regions and is often enjoyed with a variety of swallow staples.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to prepare this flavorful and nutritious Bitter Leaf Soup:

Ingredients

2 cups of washed bitter leaf (substitute: spinach)

Assorted meats (beef, goat meat, or fish)

1 cup of ground crayfish

1 cup of periwinkle (optional)

1 medium-sized onion (chopped)

2-3 tablespoons of ground pepper (to taste)

2-3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

Salt and seasoning cubes (to taste)

Palm oil

Cocoyam or achi thickener (substitute: yam)

Stockfish and dried fish (pre-soaked)

Uziza leaves (optional, for extra flavor)

Instructions

Prepare the Bitter Leaf

If using fresh bitter leaves, wash them thoroughly to reduce bitterness.

If using dried bitter leaves, soak and wash until the bitterness is reduced to your preference.

Cook the Assorted Meats

Season meats with onions, seasoning cubes, salt, and desired spices.

Cook meats until tender. If using fish, cook separately and set aside.

Prepare the Cocoyam or Achi Thickener

Peel, wash, and cook the cocoyam until soft. Mash it into a smooth paste. Alternatively, mix achi powder with water to form a smooth paste.

Create the Soup Base

Heat palm oil in a pot. Add chopped onions and sauté until translucent.

Add Flavorful Seasonings

Incorporate ground crayfish, pepper, seasoning cubes, and salt into the palm oil mixture. Stir well.

Incorporate Assorted Meats and Stockfish

Add cooked meats, stockfish, and dried fish to the pot. Stir and let simmer for 10-15 minutes to infuse flavors.

Thicken the Soup

Gradually add the cocoyam or achi thickener, stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

Let the soup thicken to your desired consistency.

Introduce the Bitter Leaf

Add the washed bitter leaf to the pot. If using uziza leaves, add them as well for an extra layer of flavor.

Adjust Seasonings and Simmer

Taste the soup and adjust seasoning as needed. Let the soup simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes.

Enhance with Periwinkle (Optional)

If using periwinkle, add it to the soup and gently stir.

Serve with Accompaniments

Your tantalizing Bitter Leaf Soup is ready to be served. Pair it with your choice of swallow staples such as fufu, pounded yam, or semolina.

Bitter Leaf Soup is a testament to the diversity and richness of Nigerian cuisine. Its unique taste and nourishing qualities make it a favorite among both locals and enthusiasts worldwide. Delight in the intricate flavors and cultural essence that this beloved dish embodies. Enjoy the savory journey through the authentic flavors of Nigeria with every spoonful of this classic delicacy!

