Butternut squash is a versatile and delicious vegetable that transforms into a creamy, flavorful mash with ease. Perfect as a side dish for any meal, butternut mash combines sweet, nutty flavors with a velvety texture. Whether you’re hosting a holiday feast or simply seeking a comforting side dish, butternut squash mash is an excellent choice that’s both nutritious and satisfying. Here’s a simple guide on how to cook butternut mash.
Ingredients
- 1 large butternut squash
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1/4 cup of milk (or a dairy-free alternative)
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder (optional)
Instructions
- Start by preheating your oven to 400°F (200°C). Cut the butternut squash in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds using a spoon. You can either peel the squash with a vegetable peeler or leave the skin on, depending on your preference. If you leave the skin on, it will soften during roasting and be easier to remove afterward.
- Place the butternut squash halves cut-side up on a baking sheet. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 40-50 minutes, or until the flesh is tender and easily pierced with a fork. The exact time will depend on the size of the squash.
- Once the squash is roasted, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes. Scoop the flesh out of the skin and transfer it to a large bowl. Discard the skin and any remaining seeds.
- Add the butter to the bowl with the butternut squash. Using a potato masher or fork, mash the squash until smooth. For an even creamier texture, you can use an immersion blender or a food processor.
- Pour in the milk gradually, stirring to combine. Adjust the amount of milk depending on the consistency you prefer. Add salt, black pepper, and optional spices like nutmeg or garlic powder to taste. Mix well to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed.
- Serve the butternut mash warm as a side dish. It pairs wonderfully with roasted meats, poultry, or even as a comforting standalone dish. For added flair, consider garnishing with a pat of butter or a sprinkle of fresh herbs like parsley or chives.
Tips
- Look for butternut squash that is firm and heavy for its size. The skin should be matte and free from blemishes.
- Experiment with different herbs and spices such as cinnamon, ginger, or thyme to customize the flavor profile of your mash.
- If you prefer a silkier texture, you can add a bit more milk or cream. For a chunkier mash, reduce the amount of liquid and mash less thoroughly.
