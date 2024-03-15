Cabbage stew is a comforting and hearty dish that’s not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. In this article, we’ll explore a simple yet flavorful recipe of how to cook cabbage stew that will warm your soul and satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized cabbage, chopped

2 large carrots, diced

2 potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 can of diced tomatoes

4 cups of vegetable or chicken broth

1 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 teaspoon of dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Optional: cooked sausage or bacon for added flavor

Instructions

Begin by chopping the cabbage into bite-sized pieces. Dice the carrots and potatoes into uniform cubes. Finely chop the onion and mince the garlic cloves. Heat olive oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Sauté until the onions are translucent and fragrant, about 3-4 minutes. Once the aromatics are cooked, add the diced carrots and potatoes to the pot. Stir well to combine. Allow the vegetables to cook for a few minutes until they begin to soften slightly. Add the chopped cabbage to the pot, stirring to combine with the other vegetables. Sprinkle paprika and dried thyme over the vegetables, adjusting the amount to taste. Season generously with salt and pepper to enhance the flavors. Pour the can of diced tomatoes (including the juices) into the pot, stirring well to distribute evenly. Add vegetable or chicken broth to the pot, ensuring that the vegetables are submerged. Bring the stew to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot with a lid and simmer the stew for 20-25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the flavors have melded together.

Taste the stew and adjust the seasoning as needed, adding more salt and pepper if desired.

For added flavor and protein, you can stir in cooked sausage or bacon before serving.

Ladle the cabbage stew into bowls and serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs if desired.

