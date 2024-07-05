Chicken livers are not only affordable but also packed with flavor and nutrients. When combined with the sweetness of onions and the tanginess of tomatoes, they create a savory dish that is both satisfying and versatile. Whether served over rice, pasta, or with crusty bread, this recipe offers a delicious way to enjoy chicken livers. Here’s a simple yet delicious recipe on how to cook chicken livers with onion and tomato at home.

How To Cook Chicken Livers With Onion And Tomato

Ingredients

500g chicken livers, trimmed and cleaned

1 large onion, thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley or cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Start by trimming any excess fat or connective tissue from the chicken livers. Rinse them under cold water and pat dry with paper towels. Cut the livers into bite-sized pieces. In a large skillet or frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and minced garlic, sautéing until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5-6 minutes. Add the chicken livers to the skillet, spreading them out in a single layer. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until they are browned and cooked through. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking. Once the chicken livers are cooked, add the chopped tomatoes to the skillet. Sprinkle with paprika, salt, and pepper to taste. Stir well to combine all ingredients. Reduce the heat to low and let the mixture simmer gently for another 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh parsley or cilantro if desired. Serve hot over rice, pasta, or with crusty bread to soak up the delicious sauce.

Benefits of Chicken Livers

Chicken livers are rich in high-quality protein, iron, and vitamins such as vitamin A and B12. They are also low in fat, making them a nutritious addition to any diet.

