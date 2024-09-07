Cow tongue, a prized delicacy in many cultures, is known for its rich flavor and tender texture when cooked properly. Though it might seem intimidating at first, cooking cow tongue is a straightforward process that yields a wonderfully savory and versatile dish. Here is how to cook cow tongue.

Ingredients

1 whole cow tongue (about 1-2 kg)

1 large onion, quartered

3 cloves garlic, smashed

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon salt

2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

2 celery stalks, cut into chunks

4 cups beef broth or water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped (for the sauce)

3 cloves garlic, minced (for the sauce)

1 can (400g) diced tomatoes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional, for heat)

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh parsley or cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

Start by rinsing the cow tongue under cold water. In a large pot, bring water to a boil and add the cow tongue. Boil for 5 minutes, then drain and rinse the tongue again. This step helps remove impurities and makes the skin easier to peel later. Return the cleaned tongue to the pot, and add the quartered onion, smashed garlic, bay leaves, black peppercorns, salt, carrots, celery, and enough beef broth or water to cover the tongue. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and let it simmer for about 2-3 hours, or until the tongue is tender. You can test the tenderness by inserting a fork; it should go in easily. Once cooked, remove the tongue from the pot and let it cool slightly. Peel off the tough outer skin, which should come off easily when the tongue is warm. If necessary, use a knife to assist in removing any remaining skin or fat. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, paprika, dried thyme, ground cumin, and chili powder (if using). Mix well and let the sauce simmer for 10-15 minutes, until it thickens and the flavors meld together. Slice the peeled cow tongue into thin, bite-sized pieces. Add the slices to the skillet with the sauce. Stir to coat the tongue in the sauce, and simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the tongue to absorb the sauce. Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper as needed. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley or cilantro before serving.

Cow tongue can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Serve it over steamed rice, mashed potatoes, or alongside crusty bread to soak up the delicious sauce. It also pairs well with a side of sautéed greens or a fresh salad for a balanced meal.

