How To Cook Delicious Party Jollof Rice

Party Jollof Rice is a favorite at gatherings and celebrations in Nigeria. Its distinct taste and vibrant color make it a must-have dish for any special occasion.

Here’s how to prepare this flavorful and hearty dish that will leave your guests asking for seconds:

Ingredients

2 cups of parboiled long-grain rice

3 cups of tomato stew (pre-cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, and spices)

1 cup of chicken or beef broth

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 red bell peppers, blended into a smooth paste

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

2 teaspoons of curry powder

2 teaspoons of thyme

2 teaspoons of smoked paprika

2 teaspoons of ground crayfish (optional)

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of white pepper

Salt to taste

2 bay leaves

2-3 cups of water

Fried plantains and fried chicken or fish (optional, for serving)

Instructions

Parboil the Rice

Rinse the rice thoroughly until the water runs clear. Parboil the rice by boiling it for about 7-10 minutes until it’s about 70% cooked. Drain and set aside.

Prepare the Tomato Stew

In a separate pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until translucent.

Add Blended Peppers and Tomato Paste

Add the blended red bell pepper paste to the onions and cook for a few minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and let it cook until the mixture thickens and the oil separates.

Season the Stew

Add the curry powder, thyme, smoked paprika, ground ginger, garlic powder, white pepper, and ground crayfish (if using). Mix well and cook for a few more minutes to let the flavors meld.

Add Broth and Bay Leaves

Pour in the chicken or beef broth and water. Drop in the bay leaves. Stir and let the stew simmer for about 15-20 minutes.

Blend the Stew

Remove the bay leaves and blend the stew mixture until smooth using a blender or food processor. Be cautious as the mixture is hot.

Also Read: How To Make Zobo Drink: A Refreshing And Nourishing Recipe

Cook the Jollof Rice

In a clean pot, heat a little vegetable oil and pour in the blended tomato stew. Allow it to heat for a few minutes, then add the parboiled rice. Mix well to combine.

Cooking and Seasoning

Cook the rice on low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary by adding salt and more spices.

Simmering Process

Allow the rice to simmer on low heat, covered, for about 20-30 minutes. You can add more water or broth if needed to achieve the desired texture.

The Finishing Touch

Once the rice is cooked and the flavors are well absorbed, turn off the heat and let it sit, covered, for a few more minutes.

Serving

Serve your delicious party jollof rice with fried plantains and fried chicken or fish. The combination is a classic favorite!

Tips

You can achieve the signature smoky flavor by using a pot with a tight-fitting lid or by placing aluminum foil between the pot and the lid.

For an extra layer of flavor, you can sauté diced vegetables like bell peppers and carrots before adding the tomato stew.

Adjust the spice levels to your preference by adding more or less pepper.

Remember that cooking times can vary based on the type of rice used and the heat level, so keep an eye on the rice as it cooks.

Enjoy the delightful flavors of party jollof rice, a dish that brings people together and adds a burst of excitement to any celebration!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...