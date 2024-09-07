Dombolo, a traditional South African bread, is often enjoyed with hearty stews and flavorful dishes. This soft, fluffy bread is steamed rather than baked, resulting in a moist and tender texture that pairs wonderfully with a variety of savory dishes. Here is how to cook dombolo.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup milk (or as needed)

1 large egg

1/2 cup plain yogurt or buttermilk (optional, for extra fluffiness)

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Mixing these dry ingredients well ensures an even distribution of the leavening agents, which helps the dombolo rise properly. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, milk, and vegetable oil. If you’re using yogurt or buttermilk, add it to the wet ingredients. The yogurt or buttermilk adds extra moisture and tenderness to the bread. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the wet mixture. Stir gently with a wooden spoon or spatula until the dough starts to come together. The dough should be thick and slightly sticky. If the dough is too dry, add a little more milk, one tablespoon at a time. Lightly flour your work surface and turn the dough out onto it. Knead the dough for about 2-3 minutes, just until it comes together and becomes smooth. Avoid over-kneading, as this can make the dombolo dense. Form the dough into a round loaf or divide it into smaller portions if you prefer individual servings. Place the shaped dough onto a large piece of parchment paper or in a lightly greased steaming dish or bowl. If using parchment paper, make sure to create a pleated ring around the dough to allow for expansion. Fill a large pot or Dutch oven with about 2 inches of water, ensuring that the water does not touch the dough. Bring the water to a simmer over medium heat. Place the dough on a rack or trivet inside the pot, making sure it’s elevated above the water. Cover the pot tightly with a lid or aluminum foil. Steam the dombolo for 45-60 minutes. To check for doneness, insert a skewer or toothpick into the center of the bread; it should come out clean. The dombolo should be fluffy and cooked through. If necessary, steam for a little longer until fully cooked. Carefully remove the dombolo from the pot and let it cool slightly before slicing. Serve warm with your favorite stew or sauce.

Dombolo is traditionally served with South African stews like beef or chicken stew, and it’s perfect for soaking up rich gravies and sauces. It can also be enjoyed with a dollop of butter or your favorite spreads for a comforting treat.

