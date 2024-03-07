Fried rice is a versatile and flavorful dish that is loved by many for its delicious taste and simplicity. Whether enjoyed as a main course or a side dish, homemade fried rice is sure to satisfy your cravings. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of how to cook fried rice right in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

2 cups of long-grain rice (preferably jasmine or basmati)

3 tablespoons of cooking oil (vegetable or sesame oil)

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup of mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn, bell peppers)

1 onion, finely chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Green onions, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions

Prepare the Rice

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear to remove excess starch.

In a pot, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the rinsed rice and a pinch of salt.

Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot, and let the rice simmer for about 18-20 minutes, or until all the water is absorbed and the rice is cooked.

Once cooked, spread the rice out on a baking sheet or large plate to cool and prevent it from becoming sticky.

Scramble the Eggs

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat.

Pour the beaten eggs into the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are scrambled and set. Remove the eggs from the skillet and set aside.

Cook the Vegetables

In the same skillet, heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat.

Add the chopped onion and minced garlic, and sauté until they are soft and fragrant.

Stir in the mixed vegetables and cook until they are tender yet still crisp.

Stir-Fry the Rice

Add the cooked rice to the skillet with the vegetables, breaking up any clumps with a spatula or wooden spoon.

Drizzle the soy sauce and oyster sauce (if using) over the rice, and toss well to combine.

Continue to stir-fry the rice mixture for a few minutes, allowing it to heat through and absorb the flavors.

Combine and Season

Return the scrambled eggs to the skillet with the rice and vegetables, and toss everything together until well-mixed.

Season the fried rice with salt and pepper to taste, adjusting the seasoning as needed.

Transfer the fried rice to a serving platter or individual bowls.

Garnish with chopped green onions for a pop of color and extra flavor.

