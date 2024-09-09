How To Cook Gammon In A Slow Cooker

Gammon, a popular choice for hearty meals, is known for its rich flavor and tender texture. Cooking gammon in a slow cooker is an excellent way to ensure that it turns out succulent and full of flavor with minimal effort. Whether you’re preparing a comforting family dinner or a special holiday feast, this method simplifies the process and delivers mouth-watering results. Here’s how to cook gammon in slow cooker.

Ingredients

1.5 to 2 kg (3 to 4 lbs) gammon joint 1 onion, peeled and quartered 2 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks 2-3 cloves garlic, peeled 2-3 bay leaves 500 ml (2 cups) apple juice or water Optional: 2 tablespoons brown sugar or honey Optional: Glaze for finishing (e.g., honey mustard or maple syrup)

Preparation

If your gammon joint is salted or cured, it’s a good idea to soak it in cold water for a few hours or overnight to reduce the saltiness. Rinse it thoroughly before cooking. For a more flavorful result, score the surface of the gammon in a criss-cross pattern. Place the onion, carrots, and garlic in the bottom of the slow cooker. These vegetables will add flavor to the cooking liquid and help keep the gammon moist. Place the gammon joint on top of the vegetables. If you’re using brown sugar or honey, you can rub it onto the surface of the gammon at this stage for extra sweetness. Add the apple juice or water to the slow cooker. This liquid will create a flavorful base and keep the gammon from drying out during cooking. Tuck the bay leaves around the gammon for added depth of flavor.

Cooking

Cover the slow cooker with its lid. Cook the gammon on low for 6-8 hours, or until the meat is tender and easily pulls apart with a fork. Cooking times may vary depending on the size of the gammon joint and the specific slow cooker. After the cooking time is up, check the gammon for tenderness. The meat should be fork-tender and easily shred when pulled.

Glazing

If you’d like to finish your gammon with a glaze, preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F). Mix together honey mustard or maple syrup with a bit of the cooking liquid from the slow cooker to create a glaze. Transfer the cooked gammon to a roasting pan. Brush the glaze over the surface of the gammon. Place the pan in the oven and roast for 15-20 minutes, or until the glaze is caramelized and bubbly. Keep an eye on it to avoid burning.

Once the gammon is cooked and glazed, allow it to rest for a few minutes before slicing. Serve it with classic sides such as mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, or a crisp salad. The flavorful cooking liquid can be reduced and used as a sauce to complement the gammon.

Tips

Keep an eye on the cooking time to prevent the gammon from becoming too dry. Slow cooking should result in tender, juicy meat. Feel free to experiment with different liquids and seasonings to suit your taste. Cider, orange juice, or even a splash of soy sauce can add unique flavors.

