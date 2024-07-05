Cooking gammon in the oven is a simple and flavorful way to prepare this delicious cut of meat. Whether you’re hosting a family dinner or planning a festive meal, oven-roasted gammon offers tender, juicy slices that are perfect for any occasion. Here’s a straightforward recipe how to cook gammon in the oven.
Ingredients
- 1 gammon joint (about 1.5 kg or 3.3 lbs)
- 1 onion, peeled and halved
- 2 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
- 1 bay leaf
- 6-8 whole peppercorns
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar (optional, for glazing)
- Whole cloves (optional, for decorating)
Instructions
- Prepare the Gammon
- Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F).
- Place the gammon joint in a large pot or Dutch oven and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes to remove excess salt.
- Add Aromatics
- Drain the water from the pot. Add the onion halves, chopped carrots, celery stalks, bay leaf, and whole peppercorns to the pot with the gammon. Fill the pot with fresh water until the gammon joint is just covered.
- Roast in the Oven
- Cover the pot with a lid or aluminum foil and transfer to the preheated oven. Roast for about 20 minutes per 500g (1 lb) of gammon, plus an additional 20 minutes. For example, a 1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) gammon joint would roast for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes.
- Glaze
- If desired, remove the gammon from the oven about 30 minutes before it is done cooking. Score the fat in a diamond pattern and stud with whole cloves. Brush with brown sugar for a caramelized glaze.
- Rest and Serve
- Once cooked, remove the gammon from the oven and let it rest for 10-15 minutes before slicing. This allows the juices to redistribute and ensures tender, juicy slices.
- Carve the gammon into thick slices and serve hot with your favorite sides, such as roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or a fresh salad. Enjoy the succulent flavors of oven-roasted gammon!
