Hake is a versatile and mild-flavored fish that is popular in many cuisines around the world. Known for its tender texture and delicate taste, hake is a healthy choice packed with protein and essential nutrients. Whether you prefer it grilled, baked, or pan-seared, cooking hake is straightforward and offers delicious results. Here’s a simple recipe to guide on how to cook hake at home.
Ingredients
- 4 hake fillets (about 150-200g each), skin-on or skinless
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh herbs (such as parsley or dill) for garnish
- Optional: sliced cherry tomatoes or capers for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat the Oven (if baking)
- If you prefer to bake the hake, preheat your oven to 200°C (400°F).
- Prepare the Hake Fillets
- Pat the hake fillets dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Season both sides of the fillets with salt and pepper according to your taste.
- Cooking Methods
- Pan-Seared Hake
-
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the minced garlic to the skillet and sauté for about 30 seconds until fragrant.
- Carefully add the hake fillets to the skillet, skin-side down if they have skin. Cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until they are golden brown and easily flake with a fork.
- Squeeze lemon juice over the fillets during the last minute of cooking. Remove from heat and garnish with fresh herbs.
3. Baked Hake
-
- Place the hake fillets on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle minced garlic over the fillets.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Squeeze lemon juice over the fillets before serving.
- Transfer the cooked hake fillets to serving plates. Garnish with fresh herbs and optional sliced cherry tomatoes or capers for added flavor and presentation.
- Serve the hake immediately while hot. Pair with your favorite side dishes, such as steamed vegetables, rice, or a fresh salad, for a complete meal.
