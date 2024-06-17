fbpx
    How To Cook Mince Curry

    Mince curry is a versatile and hearty dish that combines the rich flavors of spices with tender minced meat. It’s perfect for a family dinner and can be easily customized to suit your taste. Follow this simple guide on how to cook mince curry that will surely become a household favorite.

    1. Ingredients
    • 500g minced meat (beef, lamb, or chicken)
    • 1 large onion, finely chopped
    • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
    • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
    • 2 tomatoes, chopped
    • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon garam masala
    • 1 teaspoon chili powder (adjust to taste)
    • 1 cup peas (optional)
    • 1 cup water or broth
    • 2 tablespoons oil
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
    1. Preparation
    1. Heat the Oil
      • In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.
    2. Sauté Onions
      • Add the chopped onions to the pan and sauté until they turn golden brown.
    3. Add Garlic and Ginger
      • Stir in the minced garlic and ginger. Cook for a minute until fragrant.
    4. Cook Tomatoes
      • Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes soften and the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes.
    5. Add Spices
      • Stir in the coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and chili powder. Cook for another minute to release the flavors.
    1. Cooking the Mince
    1. Add Minced Meat
      • Add the minced meat to the pan. Cook on medium-high heat, breaking it up with a spoon until it’s browned and cooked through.
    2. Add Peas
      • If using peas, add them to the pan and mix well.
    3. Add Water/Broth
      • Pour in the water or broth, stir well, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let it cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
    4. Season with Salt
      • Check for seasoning and add salt to taste.
    1. Finishing Touches
    1. Garnish
      • Once the mince curry is cooked, garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
    2. Serve
      • Serve the mince curry hot with rice, naan, or roti. You can also pair it with a side of yogurt or a fresh salad for a complete meal.
    1. Tips for a Perfect Mince Curry
    • Freshly ground spices can significantly enhance the flavor of your curry.
    • Customize the heat level by adjusting the amount of chili powder or adding fresh green chilies.
    • Incorporate other vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or bell peppers for added nutrition and flavor.
    • Allowing the curry to simmer on low heat helps the flavors meld together beautifully.

    Also Read: How To Cook Frozen Prawns: A Step-By-Step Guide

