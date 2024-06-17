Mince curry is a versatile and hearty dish that combines the rich flavors of spices with tender minced meat. It’s perfect for a family dinner and can be easily customized to suit your taste. Follow this simple guide on how to cook mince curry that will surely become a household favorite.
- Ingredients
- 500g minced meat (beef, lamb, or chicken)
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon chili powder (adjust to taste)
- 1 cup peas (optional)
- 1 cup water or broth
- 2 tablespoons oil
- Salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
- Preparation
- Heat the Oil
- In a large pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.
- Sauté Onions
- Add the chopped onions to the pan and sauté until they turn golden brown.
- Add Garlic and Ginger
- Stir in the minced garlic and ginger. Cook for a minute until fragrant.
- Cook Tomatoes
- Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste. Cook until the tomatoes soften and the mixture thickens, about 5 minutes.
- Add Spices
- Stir in the coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and chili powder. Cook for another minute to release the flavors.
- Cooking the Mince
- Add Minced Meat
- Add the minced meat to the pan. Cook on medium-high heat, breaking it up with a spoon until it’s browned and cooked through.
- Add Peas
- If using peas, add them to the pan and mix well.
- Add Water/Broth
- Pour in the water or broth, stir well, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let it cook for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Season with Salt
- Check for seasoning and add salt to taste.
- Finishing Touches
- Garnish
- Once the mince curry is cooked, garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
- Serve
- Serve the mince curry hot with rice, naan, or roti. You can also pair it with a side of yogurt or a fresh salad for a complete meal.
- Tips for a Perfect Mince Curry
- Freshly ground spices can significantly enhance the flavor of your curry.
- Customize the heat level by adjusting the amount of chili powder or adding fresh green chilies.
- Incorporate other vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or bell peppers for added nutrition and flavor.
- Allowing the curry to simmer on low heat helps the flavors meld together beautifully.
