Mutton stew is a comforting and satisfying dish that warms the soul and delights the palate. Known for its tender meat and rich, savory flavors, mutton stew is perfect for a cozy family dinner or a special occasion. Here is how to cook mutton stew.

Ingredients

1 kg (2.2 lbs) mutton, cut into chunks 2 tablespoons cooking oil 2 large onions, chopped 3 cloves garlic, minced 1-inch piece of ginger, minced 3 carrots, peeled and sliced 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed 2 celery stalks, chopped 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 cup red wine (optional) 4 cups beef or vegetable broth 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon dried rosemary 1 bay leaf Salt and pepper to taste Fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Preparation

Heat the cooking oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the mutton chunks in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pot. Brown the meat on all sides, about 5-7 minutes per batch. Remove the browned meat and set aside. In the same pot, add a bit more oil if needed. Sauté the chopped onions until they are golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and ginger, cooking for an additional 2 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the carrots, potatoes, and celery. Cook for 5 minutes, allowing the vegetables to start softening. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes to caramelize it slightly. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat. This will help thicken the stew. Pour in the red wine, if using, and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. This adds extra flavor to the stew. Allow the wine to reduce by half, about 2-3 minutes. Return the browned mutton to the pot. Add the beef or vegetable broth, dried thyme, dried rosemary, and bay leaf. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the stew to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and let it simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the mutton is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Stir occasionally and check the seasoning, adjusting as needed.

Serve the mutton stew hot, garnished with fresh chopped parsley. It pairs beautifully with crusty bread, rice, or buttered noodles. For a complete meal, consider serving it with a side of steamed greens or a simple salad.

Tips

Browning the mutton in batches ensures a deep, rich flavor in the stew. Don’t skip this step as it adds complexity to the dish. The flour helps thicken the stew, but you can also use a slurry of cornstarch and water if you prefer a thicker consistency. For an even richer flavor, you can cook the stew in a slow cooker. After browning the meat and sautéing the aromatics, transfer everything to a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Taste and adjust the seasoning before serving. Sometimes a bit more salt, pepper, or a splash of vinegar can enhance the flavors.

