fbpx
    Subscribe
    HOW-TO

    How To Cook Okro Soup

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Cook Okro Soup

    Learn how to cook okra soup with this step-by-step guide. Okra soup, a popular dish in Nigerian cuisine, is not only delicious but also nutritious. Follow these simple instructions to create a flavorful and satisfying meal that will delight your taste buds.

    Ingredients

    • 500g fresh okra
    • 500g assorted meat (beef, chicken, or fish)
    • 2 cups chopped spinach or pumpkin leaves (ugu)
    • 1 medium-sized onion, chopped
    • 2-3 fresh tomatoes, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons palm oil
    • 2 tablespoons ground crayfish
    • 2-3 stock cubes
    • Salt to taste
    • Pepper to taste
    • Water

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Ingredients
      • Wash the okra thoroughly and chop it finely. Set aside.
      • Clean the assorted meat and cut into bite-sized pieces. If using fish, clean and cut into chunks.
      • Chop the onions, tomatoes, and spinach or pumpkin leaves.
    2. Cook the Assorted Meat
      • In a pot, add the assorted meat with some chopped onions, stock cubes, and water.
      • Boil until the meat is tender and cooked through. If using fish, skip this step and proceed to the next.
    3. Prepare the Base
      • In another pot, heat the palm oil over medium heat.
      • Add the chopped onions and sauté until translucent.
      • Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and well incorporated.
    4. Add the Okra
      • Once the tomatoes are cooked, add the chopped okra to the pot.
      • Stir well to combine with the tomato mixture.
      • Cook for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the okra is tender.
    5. Incorporate the Assorted Meat/Fish
      • If you cooked assorted meat earlier, add it to the pot with the okra mixture. If using fish, gently place the fish chunks into the pot.
      • Allow the flavors to meld together for another 5 minutes.
    6. Season and Add Flavor
      • Sprinkle in the ground crayfish, salt, and pepper according to your taste preferences.
      • Stir well to combine all the ingredients.
    7. Add the Leafy Greens
      • Finally, add the chopped spinach or pumpkin leaves (ugu) to the pot.
      • Stir gently to incorporate the greens into the soup.
      • Let the soup simmer for an additional 2-3 minutes until the greens are wilted but still vibrant.
      • Once the soup is ready, remove from heat and serve hot.
      • Okra soup can be enjoyed on its own or paired with your favorite side dish, such as rice, fufu, or pounded yam.

    Also Read: A Step-By-Step Proses Of How To Cook Egusi Soup

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    How To Make Chin Chin

    How To Cook Okro Soup

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X