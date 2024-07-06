Oxtail stew is a rich and hearty dish that transforms tough oxtail meat into tender, flavorful bites. This comforting stew combines slow-cooked oxtail with vegetables and aromatic herbs, creating a satisfying meal perfect for chilly days. Learn how to cook oxtail stew with our step-by-step guide.
How to Cook Oxtail Stew
Ingredients
- 1.5 kg oxtail, cut into pieces
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 cup red wine (optional)
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Fresh parsley for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Prepare the Oxtail
- Pat the oxtail pieces dry with paper towels.
- Season them generously with salt and pepper, then coat them evenly with flour.
- Brown the Oxtail
- Heat the cooking oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat.
- Working in batches, brown the oxtail pieces on all sides until deeply caramelized. This step adds flavor to the stew. Transfer the browned oxtail pieces to a plate and set aside.
- Saute Vegetables
- In the same pot, add the chopped onion, minced garlic, carrots, and celery.
- Saute for about 5 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften and the onion turns translucent.
- Simmer with Liquids and Seasonings
- Return the browned oxtail pieces to the pot.
- Pour in the beef broth and red wine (if using).
- Add bay leaves, dried thyme, and paprika.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover the pot and let it simmer gently for 2.5 to 3 hours, or until the oxtail is tender and falling off the bone. Stir occasionally and skim off any foam or fat that rises to the surface.
- Add Potatoes and Finish Cooking
- Add the cubed potatoes to the stew during the last 30 minutes of cooking.
- Continue simmering until the potatoes are tender and the stew has thickened to your desired consistency.
- Remove the bay leaves from the stew.
- Serve the oxtail stew hot, garnished with fresh parsley if desired. This dish pairs well with crusty bread, rice, or mashed potatoes.
