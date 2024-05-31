Party Jollof Rice is a beloved Nigerian dish that’s often served at special occasions and gatherings, earning its name from the large quantities typically prepared for celebrations. This vibrant and aromatic rice dish features a rich blend of spices and flavors, making it a favorite among both young and old. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps on how to cook party jollof rice, ensuring a dish that’s sure to impress your guests and elevate any festive occasion.
Ingredients
- 3 cups of parboiled long-grain rice
- 500g of chicken, beef, or assorted meat
- 2 cups of tomato paste or blended tomatoes
- 2 large onions, finely chopped
- 3-4 bell peppers (red, yellow, or green), finely chopped
- 4-5 plum tomatoes, chopped
- 3-4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2-3 tablespoons of tomato paste
- 2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil or palm oil
- 2-3 stock cubes
- 1-2 teaspoons of thyme
- 1-2 teaspoons of curry powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Optional: chili pepper or scotch bonnet for extra heat
- Fresh parsley or coriander for garnish
Instructions
- Prepare the Meat
- Rinse the chicken, beef, or assorted meat thoroughly under cold water.
- Season the meat with salt, pepper, thyme, and curry powder.
- In a large pot or skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat.
- Add the seasoned meat to the pot and brown on all sides, cooking until slightly caramelized.
- Once the meat is browned, remove it from the pot and set aside.
- Prepare the Jollof Sauce
- In the same pot or skillet used to cook the meat, add a bit more oil if needed.
- Add the chopped onions, bell peppers, and garlic to the pot, sautéing until softened and fragrant.
- Stir in the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste, allowing the mixture to cook down and thicken.
- Season the sauce with stock cubes, thyme, curry powder, salt, and pepper to taste.
- If using chili pepper or scotch bonnet for extra heat, add it to the sauce at this stage.
- Allow the sauce to simmer over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it reduces slightly and the flavors meld together.
- Cook the Jollof Rice
- Rinse the parboiled rice under cold water until the water runs clear.
- Add the rice to the pot with the simmering Jollof sauce, stirring well to coat the rice evenly.
- Pour enough water into the pot to just cover the rice, using a ratio of approximately 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice.
- Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and let the rice simmer gently for about 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through and all the liquid is absorbed.
- If the rice is still slightly firm, add a bit more water and continue cooking until tender.
- Add the Meat and Finish
- Once the rice is cooked, gently fold in the cooked meat, ensuring it’s evenly distributed throughout the rice.
- Cover the pot again and let the rice and meat mixture steam together for an additional 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
- Taste the Jollof rice and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- Garnish with fresh parsley or coriander before serving.
- Transfer the Party Jollof Rice to a serving dish or platter, fluffing the rice with a fork.
- Serve the rice hot alongside your favorite side dishes, such as fried plantains, coleslaw, or salad.
- Enjoy the delicious flavors and aromas of this classic Nigerian dish with your family and friends, and celebrate any occasion in style!
