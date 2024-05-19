Craving a hearty, mouthwatering meal? Look no further than the classic favorite: spaghetti with meat. This timeless dish combines tender pasta with savory meat, creating a symphony of flavors that’s both comforting and satisfying. Follow along as we unveil the secrets on how to cook spaghetti with meat, guaranteed to impress your taste buds and leave you coming back for more.

Ingredients Spaghetti pasta

Ground beef or your preferred meat option (such as turkey or sausage)

Olive oil

Chopped onions and garlic

Crushed tomatoes or pasta sauce

Italian seasoning (oregano, basil, thyme)

Salt and pepper

Grated Parmesan cheese (optional, for garnish) Start by bringing a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Once boiling, add the spaghetti pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Remember to stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once cooked, drain the pasta and set it aside. In a separate skillet, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic, sautéing until they turn translucent and fragrant. Next, add the ground beef (or your preferred meat option) to the skillet, breaking it apart with a spatula as it cooks. Season the meat with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning to taste. Cook until the meat is browned and cooked through. Once the meat is cooked, pour in the crushed tomatoes or pasta sauce of your choice into the skillet. Stir well to combine, allowing the flavors to meld together. Reduce the heat to low and let the sauce simmer for about 10-15 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly. Now, it’s time to bring everything together. Add the cooked spaghetti to the skillet with the meat sauce, tossing gently to coat the pasta evenly. If desired, sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top for an extra burst of flavor. Transfer the spaghetti with meat to serving plates or a large platter. Garnish with fresh herbs like basil or parsley for a pop of color and freshness. Serve hot and enjoy this delicious meal with your favorite crusty bread or a side salad.

