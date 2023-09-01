Home Remedies To Relieve Acidity

Acidity, also known as acid reflux or heartburn, can be uncomfortable.

Thankfully, there are several home remedies you can try to alleviate acidity symptoms. Here are some effective ways how to cure stomach acidity at home.

Ginger is a natural remedy for acidity. You can chew on a small piece of ginger or make ginger tea by boiling slices of ginger in water. Sip on this tea slowly to ease acidity.

Baking Soda

Baking soda acts as an antacid, neutralizing stomach acid. Mix half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drink it for quick relief. However, use this sparingly, as excessive use can lead to side effects.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera has soothing properties that can help reduce irritation in the esophagus. Drink a quarter cup of aloe vera juice about 20 minutes before meals to prevent acidity.

Chewing Gum

Chewing sugar-free gum after meals can stimulate the production of saliva, which can help neutralize stomach acid.

Apple Cider Vinegar

While it might seem counterintuitive, apple cider vinegar can sometimes help with acidity.

Mix one to two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water and drink it before meals.

Fennel Seeds

Chewing on fennel seeds or making fennel tea can help soothe the digestive tract and reduce acidity.

Slippery Elm

Slippery elm is an herbal remedy that can help coat and soothe the lining of the esophagus and stomach. You can find slippery elm supplements in health food stores.

Elevate Your Head

Elevating the head of your bed by about 6-8 inches can help prevent acid from flowing back into your esophagus while you sleep.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Excess weight can put pressure on your abdomen, causing acid to flow back into the esophagus. Maintaining a healthy weight can reduce acidity.

Avoid Trigger Foods

Certain foods and beverages can trigger acidity, including spicy foods, citrus fruits, tomatoes, coffee, and carbonated beverages. Limit or avoid these if they worsen your symptoms.

Small, Frequent Meals

Instead of large meals, opt for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day. This can help prevent the overproduction of stomach acid.

Hydration

Drinking water can help dilute stomach acid. Sip on water throughout the day, especially between meals.

Stress Management

High-stress levels can contribute to acidity. Practice stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Wear Loose Clothing

Tight clothing can put pressure on your abdomen, leading to increased acidity. Opt for loose-fitting attire.

Avoid Eating Before Bed

Try to finish your last meal at least two to three hours before bedtime to allow your stomach to digest the food properly.

Licorice Root

Deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL) supplements may help soothe the esophagus and reduce acidity.

Maintain Good Posture

Slouching or bending at the waist can squeeze your stomach, pushing acid into the esophagus. Maintain good posture to prevent this.

Clove

Clove has natural acids that can help improve digestion and reduce acidity. Chew on a few cloves or add them to your meals.

Marshmallow Root

Marshmallow root can create a protective layer in the stomach, reducing irritation. It’s available in supplement form.

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint tea can help relax the lower esophageal sphincter and reduce the risk of acid reflux. That is how to cure stomach acidity at home.

Remember that these home remedies may work differently for each person, and it’s essential to pay attention to your body’s response. If your acidity symptoms persist or worsen despite trying these remedies, consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan. Additionally, if you experience severe or chronic acidity, it may be a sign of an underlying medical condition, and you should seek medical attention.

