Princess darts are essential for achieving a tailored and flattering fit in garments. Understanding how to cut and sew princess darts is crucial for any sewing enthusiast. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to cut princess dart with precision, ensuring your garments have a professional finish.

How To Cut Princess Dart

Prepare Your Fabric Before cutting your princess darts, ensure your fabric is properly prepped. Press out any wrinkles or creases using an iron, and lay the fabric flat on a cutting surface. Make sure the grainline of the fabric is straight and aligned. Marking the Dart Placement Using fabric chalk or a disappearing fabric marker, mark the placement of the princess dart on the wrong side of the fabric. Princess darts typically originate from the bust point and taper towards the waistline or a designated point on the garment pattern. Measure and Mark Dart Width Measure the width of the dart at its widest point according to your pattern instructions. Mark this measurement on either side of the dart placement line, ensuring symmetry. Drawing the Dart Legs Connect the dart width marks to the dart placement line, creating the dart legs. These lines will guide you during the cutting process and ensure accurate dart formation. Cutting the Dart Using sharp fabric scissors, carefully cut along the dart legs from the widest point towards the dart tip. Take care not to cut beyond the dart tip to avoid creating holes in the fabric. Pressing the Dart After cutting the dart, press the dart legs towards the center of the garment using an iron. This helps set the dart in place and creates a smooth, professional finish. Sewing the Dart To sew the dart, fold the fabric along the dart placement line with right sides together, aligning the dart legs. Pin the dart in place perpendicular to the dart legs, starting from the widest point and tapering towards the dart tip. Stitch along the marked dart line, backstitching at both ends to secure the stitch. Pressing the Dart Again Once the dart is sewn, press it flat along the dart placement line to set the stitches and ensure a crisp finish. Pressing the dart towards the garment’s side seams or center back/front, depending on the garment design. Repeat for Additional Darts Repeat the cutting and sewing process for any additional princess darts required on your garment, ensuring accuracy and precision with each dart.

Also Read: How To Cook Chicken Sauce