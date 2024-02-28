How To Deactivate Call Barring: A Quick Guide

Call barring is a useful feature that allows users to restrict certain types of calls on their devices. However, there may be times when you need to deactivate call barring to receive all incoming calls without any restrictions. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps How to deactivate call barring your mobile device.

Unlock your mobile device and locate the phone app on your home screen or in the app drawer. This app is typically represented by a handset icon. Once you have opened the phone app, navigate to the settings menu. This option is usually represented by three dots or lines in the top-right corner of the screen. Within the settings menu, look for an option labeled “Call settings” or “Call barring.” Tap on this option to proceed. Next, you’ll need to locate the specific call barring settings on your device. This option may be listed under “Additional settings” or “More settings,” depending on your device manufacturer. Once you’ve accessed the call barring settings, you should see a list of call barring options such as “All outgoing calls,” “International calls,” “Incoming calls,” etc. Select the option for incoming calls to proceed. Some devices may require you to enter a PIN or password to modify call barring settings. If prompted, enter the PIN or password associated with your device. After entering the correct PIN or password, you’ll have the option to deactivate call barring for incoming calls. Simply toggle the switch or uncheck the box next to the “Incoming calls” option to disable call barring. Once you’ve disabled call barring for incoming calls, be sure to save your changes before exiting the settings menu. Look for a “Save” or “Apply” button at the bottom of the screen and tap on it to confirm your selection. After deactivating call barring, test your device by placing a call to your phone from another device. Ensure that you are able to receive incoming calls without any restrictions.

