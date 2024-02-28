How To Deactivate Call Forwarding: A Step-By-Step Guide

Call forwarding is a convenient feature that allows you to redirect incoming calls to another number. However, there may be times when you need to deactivate call forwarding to receive calls directly on your device. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple how to deactivate call forwarding on various devices.

Unlock your mobile device and locate the phone app on your home screen or in the app drawer. This app is typically represented by a handset icon.

Once you have opened the phone app, navigate to the settings menu. This option is usually represented by three dots or lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Within the settings menu, look for an option labeled “Call settings” or “Call forwarding.” Tap on this option to proceed.

Next, you’ll need to locate the specific call-forwarding options on your device. This option may be listed under “Additional settings” or “More settings,” depending on your device manufacturer.

Once you’ve accessed the call forwarding settings, you should see a list of forwarding options such as “Always forward,” “Forward when busy,” “Forward when unanswered,” etc. Select the option that you want to deactivate.

After selecting the desired call forwarding option, you’ll have the option to deactivate it. Simply toggle the switch or uncheck the box next to the forwarding option to disable call forwarding.

Once you’ve disabled call forwarding, be sure to save your changes before exiting the settings menu. Look for a “Save” or “Apply” button at the bottom of the screen and tap on it to confirm your selection.

After deactivating call forwarding, test your device by placing a call to your phone from another device. Ensure that incoming calls are no longer redirected and are received directly on your device.

