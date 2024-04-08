If you’ve subscribed to a caller tune on your MTN mobile phone but want to deactivate it for any reason, we’re here to help. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the straightforward process of how to deactivate MTN caller tune, allowing you to switch back to the default ringback tone or choose a new one.

Dial the Deactivation Code To deactivate your MTN Caller Tune, simply dial the deactivation code from your MTN mobile phone. The deactivation code may vary depending on your location, so be sure to use the correct code for your country. In most cases, the deactivation code for MTN Caller Tune is *170#, but it’s always a good idea to double-check with MTN customer service or visit the MTN website for the most up-to-date information. Follow the On-Screen Prompts After dialing the deactivation code, you’ll be prompted to follow a series of on-screen prompts to confirm your request to deactivate MTN Caller Tune. Pay attention to the instructions provided and respond accordingly to complete the deactivation process. You may be asked to confirm your decision or enter a PIN code for security purposes. Wait for Confirmation Once you’ve followed the on-screen prompts and confirmed your request to deactivate MTN Caller Tune, wait for confirmation that the service has been successfully deactivated. You should receive a confirmation message on your mobile phone indicating that your caller tune has been deactivated and that your ringback tone has reverted to the default setting. Check Your Ringback Tone After receiving confirmation of deactivation, place a test call to your MTN mobile phone to verify that your ringback tone has been successfully changed back to the default setting. If you hear the default ringback tone instead of the caller tune you previously had, it means that the deactivation process was successful. Contact MTN Customer Service (If Needed) If you encounter any issues or have difficulty deactivating MTN Caller Tune using the deactivation code, don’t hesitate to contact MTN customer service for assistance. You can reach MTN customer service by dialing the customer service hotline or visiting an MTN service center in person. Customer service representatives will be happy to help you resolve any issues and ensure that your caller tune is deactivated properly.

