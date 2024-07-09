Deleting a video on TikTok is a simple process that allows you to manage your content effectively. Whether you’ve posted something you no longer wish to share or you’ve reconsidered the content’s relevance, understanding how to remove a video from TikTok can help maintain your digital presence. Here is how to delete a video on TikTok.

How to Delete a Video on TikTok

Launch the TikTok app on your mobile device and log in to your account if prompted. Tap on the “Me” icon (person silhouette) at the bottom right corner of the screen to access your profile. On your profile page, scroll through your uploaded videos or tap on “Videos” to see all the videos you’ve posted. Find the video you want to remove from your profile and tap on it to open it. Look for the three dots (ellipsis) icon usually located at the bottom right corner of the screen, below the video. Tap on the three dots icon, and a menu will pop up. Select the option that says “Delete” or “Delete video.” TikTok will ask you to confirm if you want to delete the video. Tap on “Confirm” to proceed with the deletion. Once confirmed, TikTok will remove the video from your profile and it will no longer be visible to other users.

Tips

Consider if you really want to delete the video, as this action cannot be undone once confirmed.

Review your privacy settings to ensure that future videos align with your desired audience and visibility preferences.

Use the opportunity to curate your TikTok profile with content that reflects your current interests and goals.

