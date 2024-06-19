Deleting your Badoo account is a straightforward process, but it requires you to follow a series of steps within the app or on the website. Here’s a detailed guide on how to delete Badoo account.
How to Delete Badoo Account Using the Badoo App:
-
- Launch the Badoo app on your smartphone.
- Tap on your profile icon located in the bottom right corner of the screen.
- In your profile, tap the gear icon (⚙️) in the top left corner to access settings.
- Scroll down and tap on “Account” under the “Settings” menu.
- Scroll to the bottom and tap on “Delete Account.”
- You will be asked to select a reason for leaving Badoo. Choose the reason that best fits your situation.
- Tap “Continue” to proceed.
- Badoo will offer alternatives to account deletion, such as hiding your profile or deactivating it temporarily. Select “Delete your account” to proceed with permanent deletion.
- Confirm the deletion by following the on-screen prompts. You may be asked to enter your password and type a verification code to confirm your decision.
How to Delete Badoo Account Using the Badoo Website
-
- Go to Badoo’s website and log in using your email address and password.
- Click on your profile picture or avatar in the top left corner to open your profile.
- Click on the gear icon (⚙️) to access the “Settings” menu.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the settings page and click on “Delete Account.”
- You will be prompted to choose a reason for leaving. Select the appropriate reason and click “Continue.”
- Badoo will provide alternatives to account deletion, such as hiding your profile. Select “Delete your account” to proceed.
- Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the deletion. This may include entering your password and verifying your decision through a confirmation email or SMS.
Important Considerations
- Before deleting your Badoo account, ensure that you have saved any important contacts or conversations, as you will lose access to all your data after deletion.
- If you have a Badoo Premium subscription, make sure to cancel it to avoid any future charges. You can do this through the app store (for iOS users) or the Google Play Store (for Android users).
- Once your account is deleted, you will not be able to reactivate it or retrieve any information. If you think you might return to Badoo in the future, consider temporarily deactivating your account instead.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874