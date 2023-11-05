In today’s digital age, concerns about privacy and security are paramount. If you suspect that your phone may be tracked without your consent, it’s essential to take steps to determine if this is indeed the case. Here are some methods how to detect if your phone is being tracked:

It’s crucial to maintain a proactive approach to protect your privacy and security. Regularly review your phone’s settings, permissions, and app installations to ensure your data remains secure. If you believe you are being tracked or monitored without your consent, take the necessary steps to address the issue promptly.

Also Read: How to Buy Telkom Airtime from M-Pesa