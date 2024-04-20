How To Divert Calls On iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Diverting calls on your iPhone can be a handy feature when you need to forward incoming calls to another number or voicemail. Whether you want to redirect calls temporarily or set up call forwarding permanently, your iPhone provides easy-to-use options to manage call diversion. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the process of how to divert calls on iPhone using various methods.

Using Call Forwarding Settings Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.

Scroll down and tap on “Phone” to access phone settings.

Select “Call Forwarding” from the list of options.

Toggle the switch next to “Call Forwarding” to enable it.

Enter the phone number where you want to divert incoming calls.

Wait for the confirmation message indicating that call forwarding has been activated.

To disable call forwarding, repeat the above steps and toggle the switch to turn it off. Using the Phone App Open the “Phone” app on your iPhone.

Tap on the “Keypad” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Enter the code for call forwarding followed by the phone number you want to divert calls to (e.g., 21PhoneNumber# for unconditional call forwarding).

Press the “Call” button to activate call forwarding.

To deactivate call forwarding, enter the code for disabling call forwarding (e.g., #21#) and press “Call.” Using Siri Activate Siri by holding down the Home button or saying “Hey Siri.”

Say a command like “Turn on call forwarding” or “Divert calls to [phone number].”

Siri will confirm the action and activate call forwarding accordingly.

To disable call forwarding, use a similar voice command like “Turn off call forwarding” or “Stop diverting calls.” Using Carrier Settings Contact your mobile carrier’s customer service or visit their website to access call forwarding settings.

Follow the instructions provided by your carrier to enable or disable call forwarding.

Typically, carriers offer options for unconditional call forwarding, conditional call forwarding (e.g., when busy or unanswered), and voicemail redirection. Verifying Call Forwarding Status After setting up call forwarding, make a test call to your iPhone to ensure that calls are being diverted as expected.

Check the call forwarding settings on your iPhone or contact your carrier if you encounter any issues or need further assistance.

