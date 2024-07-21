How to Divert Safaricom Calls and Messages

In today’s fast-paced world, managing communication efficiently is crucial. Whether you’re in a meeting, travelling, or simply unable to answer calls and texts, Safaricom offers convenient options to keep you connected without missing important messages. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to forward your calls and SMS messages to another number, block unwanted calls, and easily deactivate forwarding services when you no longer need them. With just a few shortcodes and settings adjustments, you can ensure that you stay reachable and organized, even when you’re on the go.

1. Forwarding Calls

Forward All Calls: Dial: **21*<number># Replace <number> with the number to which you want to forward calls. Confirm with a message, then restart your phone. To check if the forwarding is active, dial: *#21#

Forward Calls When Busy: Dial: **67*<number># Replace <number> with the number for forwarding calls when you’re busy. Confirm with a message, then restart your phone. To verify, dial: *#67#

Forward Calls When Unavailable: Dial: **62*<number># Replace <number> with the number for forwarding calls when your phone is off or out of coverage. Confirm with a message, then restart your phone. To check the status, dial: *#62#

Forward Calls When Out of Coverage: Dial: **62*0722122# Check if forwarding is active by dialling: *#62#



2. Forwarding SMS Messages

Forward SMS Messages: Dial: 21*<number>*16# Replace <number> with the number to which you want to forward SMS messages. Example: 21*07123456789*16# Confirm with a message.



3. Blocking Incoming Calls

Block Calls: Dial: **21*0722199199# Confirm with a message to activate the call blocking.



4. Deactivating Forwarding

Turn Off All Forwarding: Dial: ##002# Confirm with a message that all forwarding services have been deactivated.

Turn Off Specific Forwarding: For call forwarding, dial: ##21# For SMS forwarding, dial: ##21*<number>*16# Confirm with a message to deactivate the specific forwarding service.



Additional Methods

Via Phone Settings: Go to Settings > Phone > Call Forwarding . Enter the number you wish to forward calls to and confirm.

Using Third-Party Apps: Apps like Truecaller, YouMail, and Call Forwarding offer additional features such as spam blocking, customized voicemail greetings, and more.



By following these steps, you can effectively manage your calls and messages on Safaricom, ensuring that you stay connected and never miss an important communication.