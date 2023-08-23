How To Do Call Back On Telkom: A Step-By-Step Guide

Telkom’s call back service is a convenient feature that allows you to request a return call from someone you’re trying to reach when their line is busy or unavailable.

This can save you time and ensure that you connect with the person you’re trying to contact.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use Telkom’s call back service:

Step 1: Dial the Call Back Code

When you encounter a busy signal or reach voicemail when making a call, simply hang up your phone.

Step 2: Enter the Call Back Code

On your phone’s keypad, enter the call back code provided by Telkom. Typically, the call back code is *37#.

Step 3: Wait for the Return Call

After entering the call back code, you’ll receive a confirmation message acknowledging your request for a call back. Now, all you have to do is wait for the person you tried to call to return your call.

Step 4: Answer the Return Call

Once the person you tried to reach is available and ready to return your call, you’ll receive a call from their number.

Answer the call as you would with any incoming call.

Step 5: Enjoy the Conversation

Now that you’re connected with the person you wanted to speak to, enjoy your conversation without worrying about redialing or repeatedly attempting to reach them.

Pro Tips

If you change your mind or no longer need the call back, you can cancel it by dialing 370#.

Telkom’s call back service is a time-saving option when you’re unable to get through to someone but still want to connect without hassle.

Telkom’s call back service is a valuable tool in today’s fast-paced world, allowing you to stay connected even when phone lines are busy. By following these simple steps, you can effortlessly use the call back service to ensure you have productive and uninterrupted conversations with the people you’re trying to reach. That is how to do call back on Telkom.

