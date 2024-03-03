Mashup, a feature offered by MTN, allows subscribers to combine various data and social media bundles to suit their specific needs and preferences. This flexibility enables users to optimize their data usage and enjoy seamless connectivity across multiple platforms. In this guide, we’ll explore how to do mashup on MTN to get the most out of your data and social media bundles.

Understanding Mashup

Mashup is a unique feature that allows MTN subscribers to combine data bundles with social media bundles.

With Mashup, users can access popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram, while also enjoying data for general internet browsing.

This feature offers convenience and value for subscribers who frequently use both data and social media services.

Activating Mashup

To activate Mashup on your MTN line, you’ll need to purchase both a data bundle and a social media bundle.

Dial *567# from your MTN mobile phone to access the Mashup menu.

Follow the prompts to select your desired data bundle and social media bundle combination.

Once selected, confirm your Mashup subscription, and the bundles will be activated on your account.

Managing Your Mashup Bundles

After activating Mashup, it’s essential to monitor your bundle usage to avoid running out of data or social media access.

Dial *567# to check your Mashup balance and view your remaining data and social media bundle allowances.

You can also use the MyMTN app or log in to the MTN website to track your Mashup usage and manage your account settings.

Customizing Your Mashup Experience

MTN offers various Mashup bundle options to cater to different usage patterns and preferences.

Depending on your needs, you can choose from a range of data bundle sizes and social media platforms to include in your Mashup subscription.

Consider your typical usage habits and select the bundle combination that best meets your requirements.

Renewing Your Mashup Subscription

Mashup bundles are typically valid for a specified duration, after which they will expire if not renewed.

To renew your Mashup subscription, simply purchase a new data bundle and social media bundle combination before the expiry date of your current subscription.

You can easily activate a new Mashup bundle using the same process outlined earlier, ensuring uninterrupted access to data and social media services.

